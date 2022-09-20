A man living in an encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside was threatened with a loaded gun over the weekend, according to police.

Officers were called to an alleyway near the intersection of Main and East Hastings streets early Saturday morning for "reports of an altercation between two men," Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Steve Addison wrote in a statement Tuesday, adding the victim was not injured and the suspect fled.

Soon after, Luis Alfredo Gaitan-Tijerino was arrested and has now been charged with five offences including assault, uttering threats, and unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm.

Addison says the incident is an example of the "dangers facing vulnerable people – especially those living on the streets in the Downtown Eastside." He also said there has been a spike in reports of serious assaults and assaults with weapons in the "encampment zone." Detailed data on this is not publicly available.

The stretch of road and sidewalk on East Hastings Street is currently home to hundreds. The number of people living in the encampment began to grow steadily after the VPD stopped conducting daily street sweeps in July. Efforts to enforce an order issued nearly two months ago by the fire chief to remove tents and structures have stalled, largely due to the fact that there is not nearly enough alternative shelter availble.