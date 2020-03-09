Man left with life-threatening injuries after assault in Vancouver's West Side
Police say a man was assaulted outside the Fairview Pub on Feb. 29, 2020.
VANCOUVER -- Police are looking for witnesses after a man was assaulted and left with life-threatening injuries in Vancouver.
The incident happened on Feb. 29, just after 2 a.m. outside the Fairview Pub on West Broadway Avenue, local police say.
A 49-year-old Vancouver man was allegedly assaulted by another male suspect, and the victim was taken to hospital where he is still recovering.
Vancouver police have identified a suspect and are continuing their investigation. They're asking for anyone with information to contact Vancouver police's Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541.
"This was a very busy area. We do know there was multiple people who did witness this altercation," said Sgt. Aaron Roed at a news conference Monday. "We want to gather as much evidence as we can to figure out why this incident happened."
Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers.