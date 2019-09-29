A Surrey man in his late 20s died in a shooting in the Clayton Heights neighbourhood, according to homicide investigators.

In a press conference Sunday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the victim is known to police.

The fatal shooting happened at a shopping centre at 6 p.m. Saturday on Fraser Highway near 188 Street where police remained at the scene for several hours.

Bruce Clagett, the managing editor at News 1130, said his wife and son were in the area when they heard the shots ring out.

"They heard five gunshots, they said. My son is only nine years old; he got freaked out and they immediately booted it across the street behind a store. They looked behind and they saw a guy dressed in dark clothing and had a mask on," he said.

Photos from the scene showed a black Mercedes SUV with sheets draped over it, parked near a gas pump at a Mobil station.

Police placed several small orange cones as evidence markers at the scene and taped off the area.

The shooter is still at large and authorities are appealing to the public for information.

