Man killed in targeted Surrey shooting known to police, but not tied to gang conflict: homicide team

A man killed in a shooting over the weekend in Surrey has been identified as someone with a history of encounters with police.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Brian Chapman was found dead Sunday evening after being shot at a home on 84 Avenue. They believe he was shot in the morning.

He was known to police, the team said in a statement Wednesday, but had had no encounters with officers in the last year.

His death was not random, IHIT said. Officers did not say how they'd confirmed that information.

The incident is not believed to be connected to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

Chapman's death was the third homicide in three days, IHIT's Sgt. David Lee said.

It's also one of several violent and targeted attacks reported in the area in less than a week.

Investigators are looking for more information on the shooting, including any witnesses who heard or saw anything unusual the morning of Jan. 9. They're also looking for dash-cam video recorded in the area of the shooting.