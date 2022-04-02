Man killed in Surrey home that neighbours say has been causing disturbances

Surrey, B.C. -

A man was gunned down in a Surrey home and later died in hospital Friday.

Residents in the Whalley neighbourhood said the shooting is the latest incident in that home on 97 Avenue at 126 Street.

“There's a problem in this house almost every second day,” said Sam Dular. “The city is not doing anything. The police are not doing anything; they only come here if there's a problem. So it's very scary what happened yesterday.”

Neighbours said police have told them the home in question is a halfway house.

“There's people coming in, out of there, like, every month. We have no clue who they are,” said Nav Athwal, another resident.

Athwal said there has been rampant theft, harassment and disturbances in the past three years.

“We've seen so many cops here, it doesn't even faze us anymore,” he said.

Dular was so fed up, he started a petition in July 2021 and launched another one this past January, pleading with the home’s owner to evict the tenants or find a resolution.

“Nobody's doing anything about it. And we neighbors have to put up with all this, you know, this mess here,” Dular said.

Dular is concerned about the escalating crime.

“Lots of elderly people live around here, they walk on the street up and down. The small children, they play on the street here – it’s not safe anymore,” he said.

Surrey RCMP said two suspects fled the neighbourhood on bicycles and were later tracked down and arrested.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line: 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).