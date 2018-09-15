A man has been shot and killed in a shootout with police in Kamloops, according to RCMP.

About 4:30 p.m. Friday, Mounties received a call about a “suspicious and possibly impaired” man near a camper trailer about 3 km from the Rose Hill Subdivision.

When police arrived on scene, there was an exchange of gunfire, authorities said.

The Southeast District Emergency Response Team and other support units were called to the scene while the area was taped off.

The man was found dead at the scene. No other officers or members of the public were hurt.

The Independent Investigation Office (IIO) has been called to investigate. The group will determine if there is any connection between the actions of the police and the man’s death.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact IIO BC at 1-855-446-8477.