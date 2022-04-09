Man killed in Maple Ridge shooting, RCMP say

One man has died after being shot in Maple Ridge Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP says officers were called to Lougheed Highway and 226 Street around 4:30 p.m. after receiving “numerous calls” about shots being fired.

“Police arrived on scene to find a male suffering from gunshot wounds. Tragically, the man has died,” says a statement from Mounties.

“The investigation is in the very early stages however, the preliminary details reveal that this does not appear to be a random incident.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has information is being asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.