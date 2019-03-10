

CTV Vancouver





A man in his 30s was gunned down in Chilliwack Sunday morning, making this the third shooting in the city in less than two weeks.

At about 6:30 a.m., Chilliwack RCMP were called to the 45700-block of Alexander Avenue to a report of a man with gunshot wounds.

Yang Kim, who owns a store nearby, said he heard roughly 10 shots.

“I have some military training for 30 months when I was young in South Korea…so definitely this is gunshot,” he said.

Officers said the man succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Authorities said the man is known to them; they believe the shooting was targeted.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to assist in the investigation.

On Feb. 28, RCMP responded to reports of shots fired in the 45400-block of South Sumas Road.

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to the incident.

On Feb 26., Christine Denham, 42, suffered gunshot wounds and died in hospital three days later.

Anyone with information to the latest shooting is asked to contact RCMP at 604-792-4611, IHIT at 1-877-511-4448 or Crime Stoppers.