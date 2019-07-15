Residents in a Burnaby neighbourhood are describing what appears to be a violent carjacking early Monday morning that left at least one man with possible stab wounds.

RCMP were called to Cardston Court, near Lougheed Highway and Government Street in Burnaby, just after midnight after several people in the area called 911.

One witness, who does not want to be identified for safety reasons, said the incident appeared to involve two groups of young men.

“Five dudes jump out of this SUV, pull these two young kids out of a car. Beat them up, then steal their car and then boot out of here like maniacs,” the witness explained. “The two kids are running down the street trying to chase their car.”

The witness says when he took a closer look, he realized one of the men thrown from the car was bleeding from his side.

“He’s gushing, so I stop him and I go to my trunk and I get a towel. And I lay him down on the ground and put pressure on it and called 911.”

He says the two men who had their car stolen told him they were in the area to visit two girls who live nearby. They had been parked on the street beside Keswick Park when the attack happened.

The area is surrounded by apartment buildings, some of which have security cameras facing the area where the incident took place.

According to the witness, the two young men thrown from the vehicle also told him they did not know the group of men who attacked them.

Police taped off the area overnight as they investigated, but the street has since re-opened.

Burnaby RCMP have not yet confirmed details on what happened. It’s unclear if either of the vehicles in the incident have been recovered.