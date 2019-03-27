

Jordan Jiang, CTV Vancouver





A pedestrian was rushed to hospital after he was struck in an apparent hit-and-run in Burnaby early Wednesday morning.

The man was reportedly hit near 14th Avenue and Newcombe Street then dragged by the vehicle just before 1 a.m.

Police were seen searching a vehicle on 1st Street and 14th Avenue overnight, about a block away from where the victim was found. It’s unclear if that vehicle is related to the incident.

Burnaby RCMP have not commented on how this collision occurred, or the extent of the victim's injuries.