SURREY -- One man has been injured after a shooting in a residential area of Surrey Thursday night.

RCMP were called to 147 Street near 83 Avenue, not far from Enver Creek, at about 9 p.m. One victim was rushed to hospital but is expected to survive.

It appears the victim may have been in a silver BMW that ended up crashing into a fence near a public walkway between two homes. The car came to a rest in the yard of a home that remained behind police tape Friday morning.

Windows in the car appear to be broken.

Surrey RCMP say no suspects have been arrested in the case.