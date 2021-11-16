Man in wheelchair struck and killed by Dodge Ram in Vancouver's West End

Vancouver -

Police are investigating whether impairment was a contributing factor in a crash that killed a pedestrian in a wheelchair in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood.

The 51-year-old victim was on the sidewalk near Davie and Thurlow streets when he was struck by a Dodge Ram shortly after midnight Tuesday, authorities said.

The pickup truck had just collided with a Toyota Prius, and the impact sent the larger vehicle careening off the road, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Authorities said they are investigating if impairment contributed to the collision, but did not release any further details. The incident marked the city's 10th pedestrian fatality of the year.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dash cam video to contact the VPD's Collision Investigation Unit.