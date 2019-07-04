

Steve Hughes and Kendra Mangione, CTV News Vancouver





Police are investigating an assault in East Vancouver that sent a man who uses a wheelchair to hospital.

Few details have been provided about what is believed to have happened, but police said the man was seriously injured.

The 44-year-old victim was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition, they said in a statement.

First responders found the injured man in the parking lot of an apartment building on Cecil Street at around 8 a.m. Thursday. They determined his injuries were likely the result of a recent assault, but did not say when or where the attack occurred.

No arrests have been made, and police have not said whether there are any suspects in the case.

Members of the Vancouver Police Department could be seen collecting evidence from a motorized wheelchair on Cecil Street near the lot on Thursday morning.

One could be seen dusting a part of the wheelchair, which was piled with belongings.

A portion of Cecil, a residential street near Kingsway and Joyce Street, was taped off as they investigated. The VPD said officers expected to be in the neighbourhood for several hours as they investigated.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who has more information on the incident.

In particular, they're looking for anyone with dash cam video who was driving in the area of Cecil Street between Kingsway and Euclid Avenue Thursday morning. They're asking for video captured between 7:30 and 8 a.m.

Tips can be left through the VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.