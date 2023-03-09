Man in hospital with serious injuries after stabbing on Downtown Eastside: police

A stabbing on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Wednesday night left one man with serious injuries, according to authorities.

The Vancouver Police Department said officers were called to Hastings and Carrall streets just after 6 p.m. after receiving reports of a 28-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

"Multiple officers offered first aid to the victim before paramedics arrived," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release Thursday.

"He was taken to hospital and is expected to survive."

Police added that no arrests have been made at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.