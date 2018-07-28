

CTV Vancouver





An early-morning crash between an SUV and a stalled tractor-trailer truck on Highway 1 in Langley sent one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries and closed the roadway for several hours Saturday.

Police said the accident happened shortly after 6 a.m., near the 200th Street off-ramp. A red Toyota Highlander was traveling eastbound on the highway when it collided with the truck, which was broken-down on the shoulder of the road, according to RCMP E-Division Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

Hours later, crews could still be seen working to remove the smaller vehicle from the road. The SUV’s roof was completely off, and its frame was bent and mangled by the collision.

Shoihet said the man driving the vehicle was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was the SUV’s only occupant at the time of the crash.

The crash closed the highway’s eastbound lanes between 176th and 200th streets, and they were not fully reopened until after 10 a.m.

CLEARED - #BCHwy1 EB fully OPEN, including exit ramp, at 200 St in #LangleyBC, expect delays due to congestion — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 28, 2018

A collision reconstruction team was called to the scene. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.