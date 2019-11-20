VANCOUVER - A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train in a rural area of Surrey Wednesday night.

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Mel Wong told CTV News Vancouver the call came in around 7:20 p.m., with a report of a man hit by a train near the intersection of 184 Street and 53 Avenue.

Ambulance crews were already on scene when police arrived, Wong said.

He added 184 Street was closed between 54 Avenue and the 5000 block as police investigated the situation.

Police were unsure who owned the train or why the man was on the tracks as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.