A man was rushed to hospital Saturday night after a shooting in Surrey's Whalley area.

Just before 9 p.m., Surrey RCMP officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 13500 block of 105th Avenue.

The male victim was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital with serious injuries.

Another man was seen fleeing the scene, police say. He's described as Asian, 5-10 and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers combed the crime scene and surrounded a strip mall with police tape. Sgt. M.A. Hedderson said in a release that this appears to be a targeted incident and that the two men knew each other.

He said the shooting did not, however, appear to be related to ongoing gang conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2017-182646, or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477.