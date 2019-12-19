SURREY, B.C. -- One man is in hospital with potentially life threatening injuries after a stabbing in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday night.

Surrey RCMP say officers responded to a report of an injured male in the 7600 block of 128 Street just before 10 p.m.

They say the man has potentially life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Mounties are set to canvas the area and are asking anyone who may have seen an altercation to come forward.

No other information was available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2019.