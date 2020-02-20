VANCOUVER -- The lobby of a White Rock condo building was behind police tape for several hours Wednesday afternoon as Mounties investigated an altercation that sent one person to hospital.

White Rock RCMP said a man was involved in some kind of physical altercation in the lobby at 15210 Pacific Ave., where he sustained serious injuries and had to be taken to hospital.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be clothing in the entryway.

Witnesses suggested a helicopter may have been used during the police response, and a nearby business owner said he had to close because of the police presence.

He said he was told the victim was an elderly man, but the RCMP has not confirmed that information.

Mounties posted on Twitter that a "serious incident" closed Pacific Avenue between Fir and Johnson, but tweeted shortly after 5 p.m. that the area had been re-opened to traffic.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the RCMP. This article will be updated if more information becomes available.