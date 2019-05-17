

The person killed in Thursday's multi-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway was a man in his 40s, according to the BC Coroners Service.

Witnesses said at least three vehicles were involved in the collision, which happened near the Kingsvale Bridge between Hope and Merritt at around 5:30 p.m.

Two people were airlifted to hospital in critical condition, and four others who were less seriously hurt were taken away in ground ambulances.

No other details have been confirmed about the deceased, including what make of vehicle he was in.

Truck driver Theo Faber told CTV News there was a chaotic scene on the highway after the crash, with some Good Samaritans rushing to perform CPR on the victims.

"It was somewhat hectic," Faber said. "I did see that one person lying on the ground there, and your heart misses a few beats."

The crash forced officials to close the busy route for several hours, but it was reopened at around 1 a.m. Friday.

It's unclear what caused the collision. Drivers told CTV News it was raining heavily at the time of the accident.