

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A man has died following an incident on the seawall in downtown Vancouver.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed the death of a man in his 30s in a statement to CTV News Monday, but did not provide specific details.

Andy Watson said the investigation "will look to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death," which occurred near the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Witnesses told CTV they'd seen a man riding a bike on the seawall Sunday at around 8:30 p.m. They said the man was travelling along the walkway leading from the convention centre to Harbour Air's seaplane terminal when he flew off his bike and landed in the water.

They said a bystander jumped into the water and rescued the man, then performed CPR until first responders arrived.

Officials have not confirmed details, but witnesses described seeing paramedics and firefighters performing CPR on a person who was lying on the ground without a shirt. After several minutes, first responders stopped, and covered the person with a tarp.

One other person was seen being put on a stretcher and was taken to hospital. It is unknown what his injuries are, and whether they're related to the drowning.

A visibly distraught man was seen carrying a BMX bike from the scene, and was talking to first responders.

Many people saw the incident unfold, and were eventually told to leave by Vancouver Convention Centre security officials.

Vancouver police would not comment on the incident, except to refer CTV to the coroner.