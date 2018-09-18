

Police have released new surveillance video as they mark the first anniversary of Joseph De Carvalho's murder in Richmond.

The 41-year-old was gunned down on Bridge Street near Keefer Avenue, not far from his own home, in the early morning hours of Sept. 18, 2017 – a crime investigators believe was drug-motivated.

De Carvalho died shortly after, despite the best efforts of emergency responders.

On Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team shared surveillance video that shows someone in dark pants, a dark hooded jacket and a dark backpack walking through the area around the time of the murder.

IHIT called on anyone who might be able to help identify the person to come forward and aid in their investigation. The plea was echoed by the victim's grieving mother, who spoked about her loss at an emotional news conference Tuesday.

"We miss him dearly, especially his four nephews, who were all close to their Uncle Joe," Monica De Carvalho said. "Now they will miss him for the rest of their lives."

She described her son as a "sometimes mischievous" child who grew up to love sports and cooking, and who one day hoped to open a food truck.

"Cowards murdered him, leaving him to die on the sidewalk," she said. "The thought of Joe lying alone to die without anyone to hold him during his last moments is heartbreaking."

IHIT said De Carvalho was known to police, and was set to go to trial on trafficking charges before his murder. His mother stressed that he was never convicted of a crime, and urged anyone who can help bring his killer to justice to contact investigators.

"We mourn him without closure because we do not have any answers," she said. "We never imagined losing him in such a horrible circumstance."

IHIT also released a second surveillance video that shows a dark SUV, believed to be a 2005 to 2010 BMW or a similar vehicle, driving in the area on the night of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith