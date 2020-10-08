VANCOUVER -- One man has been seriously injured and a Surrey strip mall is behind police tape after a major incident in the Fleetwood neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Dozens of police cruisers and uniformed officers could be seen patrolling the parking lot on Fraser Highway between 159th and 160th streets.

A few hours later, officers arrived in an unmarked vehicle and put up a tent at the back of the complex.

In a news release issued later in the morning, Mounties said they were called to the area about a man allegedly trying to rob people with a knife.

According to the RCMP, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at an officer inside their police car. He then allegedly turned the gun on himself and was seriously injured, the RCMP says. He has since been taken to hospital.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. confirmed it was called to the incident.

The IIO is called in to investigate all incidents involving police officers that result in death or serious injury. In this case, the IIO is investigating whether police actions are linked to the man's injuries.

Surrey RCMP said the officer wasn't physically injured, but is receiving support aft the life-threatening incident.