Man in critical condition after serious assault in Surrey

A Surrey RCMP vehicle is pictured. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver) A Surrey RCMP vehicle is pictured. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver)

Canada to create team to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will create a special team dedicated to countering Russian disinformation and propaganda. Canada is also expanding its sanctions list to include 62 more individuals and one Russian military organization in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a dinner attended by Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz in Toronto on Monday, August 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Our health-care system has been stretched to the limit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to address this great national priority and accomplish something fundamental for the future of health care. The problem is, so far, he just doesn’t seem interested, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

  • DFO fines B.C. man $12K for sailing and diving too close to orcas

    Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) recently served a $12,000 fine to a B.C. man for getting too close to orcas, the largest fine of this type to ever be handed out in Canada. The commercial diver was in the area when a pod of seven Northern Resident Killer Whales swam by Prince Rupert, B.C., on April 25, 2020.

  • Unique 'Friends'-themed Airbnb opens in Victoria

    Fans of the hit sitcom "Friends" may be excited to learn that a new Airbnb inspired by Monica's apartment from the show has opened in Victoria, B.C. The suite, called "The One with the Purple Apartment," is located in a heritage building in the downtown core.

