Man in critical condition after serious assault in Surrey

Surrey Mounties are investigating a serious assault they say left a man with critical injuries early Monday morning.

Police said the incident happened just before 1:15 a.m. A 33-year-old man was found lying in the driveway of a home on 128 Street near Prince Charles Boulevard.

His injuries were serious and he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they're still working to determine was led to the assault, but believe the man was at a gathering in the area "when he was chased away by a group" of men and attacked.

The three suspects were described by police as South Asian. It's believed they left the area in a silver, four-door SUV.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.