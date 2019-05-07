A B.C. man is in a medically induced coma after he was viciously attacked on a beach in Penticton, according to his devastated wife.

Bradley Eliason and friends were having a bonfire at Okanagan Lake Friday night when they saw some younger men and a woman “being harassed by two adult males," according to a GoFundMe post.

Eliason decided to intervene, and was “jumped and attacked” and “left severely injured,” the fundraiser reads.

Mounties were called around 11:30 p.m. for reports of an altercation near the waterfront of Okanagan Lake on Lakeshore Drive. Officers and emergency health services “discovered one male in his late 20s suffering from a head injury that rendered him unconscious," the RCMP said in a news release.

He was taken to Penticton General Hospital, but ultimately transferred to Kelowna General Hospital. Updates from his wife, Chelsea Townend, on Facebook say Eliason is stable but “remains in a fight for his life and future.”

Thomas Kruger-Allen, 21, is facing charges including aggravated assault, sexual assault and two counts of common assault.

“This is an unfortunate event that has impacted many lives,” Staff Staff Bob Vatamaniuck said in the release. Witnesses are asked to call Penticton RCMP 250-492-4300.