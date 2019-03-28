

A man in a Batman costume approached armed RCMP officers during a serious police incident in Kelowna last weekend, and authorities were not amused.

Video obtained by Castanet shows the costumed man walking up to officers as they responded to a domestic incident in the city's downtown on Saturday afternoon.

"Is this a movie set?" a bystander can be heard saying in the video.

But Mounties weren't in the mood for jokes – they had reason to believe the domestic situation involved a gun.

"Situations like this are dynamic and subject to change very quickly," Insp. Paul MacDougall told Castanet. "The presence of 'Batman' or anyone else is an unwanted distraction and foolish as they are placing themselves at risk."

There didn't turn out to be a firearm at the property, and no charges have been laid in connection with the incident.

With files from Castanet