A man is in hospital following an hours-long police incident that unfolded at a home in Port Moody, B.C. Friday morning.

Police said a distraught man locked himself inside a house on Aspenwood Drive at around 5:50 a.m. and called 911, and that officers had reason to believe he might have a gun.

"There was some indication that there may be a weapon in the residence but that has not yet been confirmed," Deputy Chief Const. Ken MacDonald said in a statement.

An Emergency Response Team was dispatched to the home, and the individual was eventually taken to hospital. Police would not comment on why he was hospitalized.

"There is no immediate threat to the public. We are continuing to investigate," MacDonald said.