Man hospitalized after Langley crash that police believe involved impaired driving

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Langley Tuesday morning that shut down a road for hours, and police believe alcohol was involved.

Langley RCMP says officers located the man on Logan Avenue near 200 Street around 3 a.m. while responding to reports of an impaired driver operating a red motorcycle.

“The driver was found lying on the side of the [road] and a red motorcycle was in the ditch,” wrote Mounties in a statement Tuesday.

Logan Avenue between 200 and 204 streets was closed for more than 6.5 hours as Langley’s Criminal Crash Investigation Team and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructive Service attended the scene.

“Although all of the contributing factors have yet to be determined, alcohol is believed to be one of them,” the statement from police continued.

Mounties are asking anyone with information about the actions of the driver prior to the crash, or who witnessed the incident, to contact them at 604-532-3200. The file number is 2023-30160.