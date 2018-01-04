

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in hospital with serious injuries early Thursday morning in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood.

Officers found the victim inside a white BMW SUV that crashed into a power pole at the entrance to the Shell gas station on 64th Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

A bullet hole could be seen near the front driver's side window.

Police said the shooter fled the scene before they arrived, and the victim was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

There is no suspect description available yet, but officers are expected to continue canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses Thurdsay.

"The investigation is still in its early stages but initial indications are that this is likely a targeted incident," Surrey RCMP said in a news release. "It is too early to determine if this incident is related to drugs or other shootings."

The eastbound lanes of 64th Avenue were closed as police investigated the attack, but have since reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.