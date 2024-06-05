Man hit by car, Tasered during downtown Vancouver arrest: IIO

B.C.'s police watchdog is appealing for witnesses to a downtown Vancouver arrest last month.

On May 9 at around 1:30 p.m., Vancouver police received a report of a man "acting aggressively towards another man while in possession of a weapon," according to the Independent Investigations Office.

Officers responded and located the man nearby, ultimately arresting him across the street from the Granville SkyTrain Station entrance.

"The IIO investigation to date has identified video footage showing that the man was struck by a non-police white car driving westbound on West Georgia during the incident, and that police used a conducted energy weapon during the arrest," a news release from the IIO issued Wednesday said.

The IIO was notified soon after the arrest and investigators are still working to determine if the man's injuries meet the threshold of serious harm, a spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

The office investigates all police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm, whether or not there are allegations of wrongdoing.

Anyone who has video of the arrest that has not been shared with the IIO or who witnessed the arrest is urged to call 1-855-446-8477.