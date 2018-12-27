

CTV Vancouver





A Richmond, B.C. man who was convicted in a 2015 house fire that killed his son and mother-in-law has been sentenced to spend less than nine more years behind bars.

Surjit Singh Dosanjh was found guilty of manslaughter in both deaths earlier this year in B.C. Supreme Court, then sentenced to 14 years in prison in October.

Since Dosanjh was arrested the day of the fatal fire and had remained in custody ever since, he was given about five years and three months' credit for time already served.

The court heard his teenage son and mother-in-law, who can't be named under a publication ban, were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning after Dosanjh entered their fourplex home the night of April 13, 2015 and lit a fire in the master bedroom.

Both victims were sleeping in bunkbeds nearby.

In a sentencing decision that wasn't posted online until Christmas Eve, Justice Peter Voith said Dosanjh's common law wife left him weeks before the fatal fire, and that he had been getting increasingly hostile.

"In the day or so before the fire, Mr. Dosanjh's behvaiour became more volatile, threatening, and angry," Voith wrote.

The court heard Dosanjh broke a window on his mother-in-law's vehicle the day before the fire, and threw some of his wife's clothes in the toilet before sparking the blaze.

"All of this was part of an escalating pattern of behaviour that could only serve, on an objective basis, to terrorize or intimidate or cause distress," Voith concluded.

The judge did not convict the father on the initial charges of second-degree murder, however, because he wasn't satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Dosanjh specifically intended to kill anyone.

His wife had already fled to a shelter with their youngest child out of fear for their safety, and the teenage son who died was supposed to be staying somewhere else the night of the fire.

The judge still found Dosanjh would have known other residents of the fourplex – including his mother-in-law – would likely have been "sleeping and vulnerable" when he set the property ablaze.

Prosecutors had asked for an 18-year sentence, while Dosanjh's lawyer argued for a prison term of eight to 10 years minus 1½ times credit for his time spent in custody.