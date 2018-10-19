

Police are investigating a brazen shooting outside an Abbotsford bank that left a man dead Thursday evening.

The CIBC near South Fraser Way and Clearbrook Road was still taking customers when the victim was gunned down at around 6:45 p.m.

One witness who was just across the street reported hearing at least half a dozen shots ring out in the busy commercial strip.

"We heard what we thought was fireworks and then it turned out to be about six or seven gunshots," Patrick Crawford said. "By the time I got over there, I saw a guy lying on the ground dead."

The area surrounding the shooting scene was blocked off overnight as authorities searched for evidence and spoke with witnesses.

Few other details have been confirmed, including the victim's identity, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is expected to release more information on Friday.

Not long after the killing, officers were called to the scene of a car fire on 238 Street in Langley, just south of Highway 1. Police haven't confirmed whether the burned out vehicle is connected to the Abbotsford shooting.

The shooting came just five days after rally in Abbotsford where hundreds of people called for a solution to the violence plaguing the city.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure