A B.C. Supreme Court judge will decide Friday how long a man found guilty of manslaughter at a Burnaby Starbucks will go to jail.

At his sentencing hearing Tuesday, without a script or notes, Lawrence Sharpe took the stand and spoke directly to the judge.

"I can't go to the grocery store without shaking like a leaf," he said. "I'm sorry for every single square inch of pain."

Listening attentively and often wiping away tear, the family of Michael Page-Vincelli sat in the back row of Courtroom 74.

In July 2017, Page-Vincelli got into a heated argument with Sharpe's girlfriend, Oldouz Pournouruz,over a tossed cigarette.

During trial, the jury heard how the couple followed Page-Vincelli into a Starbucks and then Sharpe punched him.

The jury was also shown surveillance video of the incident.

The victim fell to the floor and hit his head.

His mother read an impact statement, recounting how she fell to her knees when she saw her son's lifeless body in hospital.

"I cried to God, begging him not to take my son," said Steffany Page. "I want to switch spots with him, it should have been me."

She never looked at Sharpe, but addressed him through her statement.

"How could you?" she read aloud. "Was his death the lesson here?"

Page-Vincelli died in hospital but was kept on life-support until he could donate his organs.

The Crown is asking for two to three years' incarceration. Defence wants a shorter jail sentence, but longer probation.

