The murder victim whose body was found at the side of a rural road in Surrey Thursday afternoon has been identified as a 24-year-old gang associate.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Delta resident Amin Vinepal was known to police, and they believe his murder was targeted.

"What we know of the scene, the physical evidence, and the reports that we've received from first responders … at this point we believe that this was not random," Cpl. Frank Jang said during a news conference late Thursday.

Investigators are now trying to track down what Vinepal was doing in the lead up to his murder, and who he might have spoken to. Jang urged anyone who knows something to come forward and help bring the young man's killer or killers to justice.

IHIT has also determined the murder was likely linked to a burned out vehicle that was discovered several kilometres from the body on Thursday.

Vinepal was found at around 3:30 p.m. on 12th Avenue near 176th Street, a fairly remote area mainly surrounded by farmland.

The burned out vehicle was found about three kilometres away, on 28th Avenue and 184th Street. It was so badly damaged, police haven't been able to identify the make or model yet.

Nearby residents told CTV News that suspicious activity is common in the area because it's so secluded. Don Murray, a cyclist who was riding past the scene, said he often sees cars idling at the side of the road.

"I just ride by and mind my own business," Murray said. "It's unsettling."

Vinepal's cause of death hasn't been released, but on Thursday police said they were looking to speak with anyone who might have heard gunshots in the area where the body was found.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim