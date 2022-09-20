Homicide investigators have been called to Surrey after a man died in his vehicle Tuesday morning.

Police were initially called to 127 Street near 88 Avenue at 9:25 a.m. for reports of a "person passed out in a running vehicle," according to a statement from the Surrey RCMP.

When officers arrived, a man was found injured and unresponsive.

"Despite lifesaving efforts, the man did not survive," the statement continues.

No details about the man were provided, with authorities saying they are still trying to confirm his identity. Details of his injuries were also not released but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in because "criminality is believed to be a factor," police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).