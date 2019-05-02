

CTV News Vancouver





Police are asking witnesses to come forward following what investigators believe was an assault at a Vancouver community centre.

Officers have not said what is believed to have happened, but said a man in his 50s was seriously injured.

He was found in a bathroom inside the Carnegie Community Centre near Main and East Hastings streets around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police did not identify him, but did provide a description. He's 52 and Asian with short, dark hair and a short, slim build. He is not known to police, investigators said.

"Investigators are trying to piece together the circumstances that led to this man's injuries," Vancouver Police Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a statement Thursday.

"The evidence collected so far has led detectives to believe that the injuries sustained by the man were the result of an assault."

But what led to that assault or who might have been involved remain unclear.

Officers ask anyone with information about the incident in the Downtown Eastside to contact the major crimes section at 604-717-2541. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.