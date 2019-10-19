

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





RICHMOND, B.C. - The discovery of a man's body in a Richmond, B.C., business is being treated as suspicious and has brought homicide investigators to the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was deployed Friday evening after Richmond RCMP were called to a strip mall on Graville Avenue between St. Albans and No. 3 roads around 5:50 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found the body of a man believed to be in his late 50s. On Saturday, Sgt. Frank Jang, spokesperson for IHIT, identified the victim as 58-year-old Stephen Chong, a notary public with an office in the building.

IHIT says in a statement the death is not believed to be random.

Wing Kee Restaurant and its parking lot were behind police tape Friday night, but investigators could be seen entering and exiting the door that leads to offices above the restaurant. A sign in the window identifies the office as belonging to Chong.

IHIT says it is working with Richmond RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Service and the B.C. Coroner's Service to gather evidence.

Robert Convey lives next door. On Friday night, he told CTV News Vancouver the area is usually quiet, so he was surprised to see emergency vehicles and lots of police officers in the parking lot outside his residence.

"It's a little concerning," he said. "Obviously, when there's this many police and fire trucks and stuff outside your building it's not too comforting."

With files from the Canadian Press and CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure