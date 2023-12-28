Man found dead in Chilliwack, homicide investigators called in

Homicide investigators have been called to Chilliwack after a man in his 30s was found dead on Wednesday.

In a news release Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it was notified by the Upper Fraser Regional Detachment RCMP that human remains had been discovered in the 46100 block of Princess Avenue.

IHIT identified the victim as 35-year-old Corey Douglas Farmer of Chilliwack.

"IHIT is working with its partners in Chilliwack to canvass the area for witnesses and to collect CCTV," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in the release. "If you have information regarding Mr. Farmer or his whereabouts in the time leading up to his death, and have yet to speak with police, now is the time to come forward."

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.