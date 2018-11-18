Man found dead beneath Golden Ears Bridge, IHIT notified
There are more than a dozen police cruisers securing a scene directly beneath the Golden Ears Bridge.
CTV Vancouver
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 1:14PM PST
Last Updated Sunday, November 18, 2018 1:41PM PST
Police are investigating after a man with blood on his hand and face was found dead beneath the Golden Ears Bridge Sunday.
There are more than a dozen police cruisers securing a scene directly beneath the bridge near Wharf Street in Maple Ridge.
Authorities said a call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and when firefighters responded, they found a man lying on the ground.
Insp. Vishal Mathura said police attended the scene and determined the man had died.
He said the victim is known to police.
CTV News witnessed a confrontation between police and people wearing Hells Angels insignia.
IHIT has been called to investigate.
Breaking: Large police presence after a man was found dead under the Golden Ears bridge. IHIT has been called. Hells Angels members have been on scene trying to get close and were pushed back by RCMP. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/oWYy6VRUEz— Breanna Karstens-Smith (@BreannaCTV) November 18, 2018