

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating after a man with blood on his hand and face was found dead beneath the Golden Ears Bridge Sunday.

There are more than a dozen police cruisers securing a scene directly beneath the bridge near Wharf Street in Maple Ridge.

Authorities said a call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and when firefighters responded, they found a man lying on the ground.

Insp. Vishal Mathura said police attended the scene and determined the man had died.

He said the victim is known to police.

CTV News witnessed a confrontation between police and people wearing Hells Angels insignia.

IHIT has been called to investigate.