Man found dead 15 days after 'attempted wellness check' by RCMP in Coquitlam; IIO called in

A man was found dead in his Coquitlam home 15 days after officers were sent to the residence to check on his well-being, prompting an investigation by B.C.'s police watchdog.

On March 4, Mounties were sent to a residence on the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive for a wellness check, according to a news release from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

"It is reported that police attended the address but did not speak to the man," the IIO said.

"On March 19, 2024, police received another request to check on the man, who was subsequently located deceased within his residence."

The IIO says it was notified of the death shortly after the man was found. The oversight agency's initial investigation will focus on the initial "attempted wellness check" and "what role, if any, police actions or inaction may have played in the death."

The IIO is called in after all police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.