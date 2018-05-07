The man who was found bleeding on the street in Vancouver's luxury shopping district over the weekend was the victim of a stabbing at a nearby apartment, police said Monday.

The 30-year-old was seriously wounded when he was discovered on bustling Alberni Street after dark on Saturday. The dramatic scene caused panic among passersby and forced some nearby restaurants to keep patrons locked inside as police responded.

"This is like the Rodeo Drive of Vancouver, you don't expect anything like that to happen here," said Edward Hodson, who lives in the area.

Residents of The Carlyle, a luxury apartment building across the street from The Shangri-La Hotel, said there was blood in the lobby and in an elevator on Saturday night. Two luxury vehicles were also seen being towed out of the building with a police escort on Sunday.

Two days after the startling attack, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed the victim was stabbed at some kind of get-together, but would not confirm exactly where it happened.

"It's a building close to where the victim was located," Sgt. Jason Robillard told CTV News.

"It's believed he was at a gathering with known acquaintances, and during this gathering an altercation broke out and the victim was stabbed."

The man then made his own way onto the street, where he collapsed. Employees at one of the nearby restaurants told CTV News a woman who identified herself as the victim’s girlfriend asked them for help.

Police have already spoken to some potential witnesses but are still working to track down a suspect. Robillard asked anyone who might have information on the case to come forward.

"We have a lot of detectives working this case," he said. "We are following up on leads right now and we are trying to speak to everybody involved."

There is no indication that the attack was related to organized crime, but the investigation is still in its early stages.

Authorities could not provide an update on the victim's condition except to say that he remains in hospital and is expected to survive. His injuries are extensive enough that investigators haven't been able to interview him yet.

