A man who died after being run over by a Canada Day float has been identified as a 65-year-old who was visiting from India.

Sohan Singh Sidhu, identified to CTV News by his family members, somehow fell out of the back of a pickup truck after the parade in Abbotsford, B.C.

He was run over by the trailer it was pulling, and died of his injuries.

Sidhu was a father of two adult children back in India, and he'd been visiting family in the Lower Mainland since mid-April.

He was part of the Abbotsford Indo-Canadian Seniors Society Canada Day parade entry.

"It is a truly tragic scenario for us to have happen on Canada Day," said Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Gladwin Road near Simon Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Bird said the truck appeared to have been leaving the parade area at the time.

Police will be looking into whether parade protocols were followed.

"We don't know where it was going or what the circumstances were at this time," Bird said.

"We do have investigators and analysists that are on scene reconstructing this incident."

All the occupants of the truck stayed at the scene and have been very co-operative, Bird said.

Sidhu's family said they're thankful for the efforts of an off-duty firefighter and nurse, along with on-duty first responders who tried to save his life at the scene.

The man's nephew lives in Abbotsford and had to call his cousins in India to tell them what happened to their father. He said they're in shock and are trying to make funeral arrangements.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim