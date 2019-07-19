

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties on the Sunshine Coast are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect they say broke into a Fortis BC facility.

According to the RCMP, a man entered the location on Port Mellon Highway in Gibsons by digging a hole under a fence.

Security camera footage released by police shows the suspect and a dog that appears to be accompanying him in the facility.

Investigators said two brand new Honda EU2000I generators were taken during the break-in.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Mounties at 604-885-2266 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.