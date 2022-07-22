Man dies nearly 2 weeks after stabbing, marking Vancouver's 9th homicide of 2022
A man who was stabbed in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside earlier this month died from his injuries Thursday.
The Vancouver Police Department said it's now investigating the stabbing as a homicide, adding that it marks the city's ninth of the year.
Investigators said the incident unfolded at about 5 p.m. on July 9. It's believed 29-year-old Zane Ponecappo was stabbed near Columbia and Easting Hastings street while in the middle of a confrontation.
"He collapsed nearby and was taken to hospital, but died Thursday evening," the VPD said in a news release Friday.
Police have been collecting evidence in the area since the stabbing and ask anyone with information to call 604-717-2500.
