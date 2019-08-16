Man dies from stab wounds near South Surrey shopping centre
Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 6:14AM PDT
Last Updated Friday, August 16, 2019 10:45AM PDT
A man has died after an apparent stabbing near a South Surrey shopping centre Friday morning.
Just after 3 a.m., Surrey RCMP came across a man with stab wounds on 152nd Street. Police were later seen in the parking lot of the Semiamhoo Shopping Centre in that area, near the edge of White Rock, covering a body with a tarp.
IHIT is now investigating and believes this was not a random act.
Surrounding roads were closed Friday morning and posts to Twitter from TransLink say its 391, 531 and 394 buses in White Rock Centre are detouring as a result of the incident near 152nd Street and 16 Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
Police were also seen at a second location, just a couple of blocks away. A house was taped off on 19A Avenue, but it is unknown if this scene is at all connected to the stabbing.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available