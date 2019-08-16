

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A man has died after an apparent stabbing near a South Surrey shopping centre Friday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., Surrey RCMP came across a man with stab wounds on 152nd Street. Police were later seen in the parking lot of the Semiamhoo Shopping Centre in that area, near the edge of White Rock, covering a body with a tarp.

IHIT is now investigating and believes this was not a random act.

Surrounding roads were closed Friday morning and posts to Twitter from TransLink say its 391, 531 and 394 buses in White Rock Centre are detouring as a result of the incident near 152nd Street and 16 Avenue.

#RiderAlert 531 & 394 White Rock Centre detour. Regular route to 152 St & 18 Ave, then continue 152 St, Russell, Best, N Bluff, 152 St, resume regular route due to police incident. ^CK — TransLink BC (@TransLink) August 16, 2019

#RiderAlert 361 Ocean Park detour. Regular route to 152 St & 18 Ave, then 18 Ave, 154 St, 17 Ave, 152 St, resume regular route due to police incident. ^CK — TransLink BC (@TransLink) August 16, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Police were also seen at a second location, just a couple of blocks away. A house was taped off on 19A Avenue, but it is unknown if this scene is at all connected to the stabbing.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available