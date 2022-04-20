Man dies, another seriously injured after both were ejected from ATV in B.C.'s Okanagan

An ATV is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) An ATV is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener