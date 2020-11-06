MANNING PARK, B.C. -- Police in southern British Columbia are releasing more detail about a crash that closed Highway 3 near Princeton for hours on Wednesday.

Princeton RCMP say a man in a pickup that was allegedly stolen died when it slammed into the back of a parked transport truck.

The crash happened 250 kilometres east of Vancouver at Sunday Summit, between Princeton and the eastern boundary of Manning Park.

Police say the owner of the pickup saw it being driven away from his Princeton home at about 7 a.m. on Nov. 4, shortly before the crash.

Police say a 35-year-old man who will not be named was found dead in the driver's seat of the truck.

The police statement says speed and dangerous driving likely contributed to the crash and the RCMP and coroners service continue to investigate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2020.