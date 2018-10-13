A 20-year-old man from northern B.C. was killed after the pickup truck he was driving left the road, hit a couple of buildings and crashed into a backyard pool.

Emergency crews were called just before 1 a.m. to the single-vehicle collision in the 800 block of Cadder Ave. in Kelowna.

“The pickup truck smashed through a wooden fence, collided with the corner of the residential home and struck a shed on the property before coming to final rest, nose first, in a backyard swimming pool,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.

O’Donaghey said the driver was ejected from the pickup truck and shortly after, pulled out of the pool by bystanders.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No one from the home was injured.

“The vehicle, which is slated to undergo a mechanical inspection, has been seized by investigators, who have yet to rule out speed or intoxicating substances as contributing factors in this crash,” O’Donaghey said.

The RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services are investigating the crash.

Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact them at 250-762-3300.