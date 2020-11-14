VANCOUVER -- One man has died after a car crashed into the Williams Sonoma store on Granville Street near West 13th Avenue on Friday night.

According to Vancouver police the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m., and included a car jumping the curb onto the sidewalk.

“The single vehicle mounted the west side of the curb along Granville Street and crashed into a storefront,” said VPD in a statement.

Police, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services and BC Ambulance Service responded on scene.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A coroner van was seen at the crash site later in the evening.

Police also said a passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital and is in serious, but stable condition.

According to firefighters she needed to be rescued from the vehicle.

No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved, said police.

Traffic was blocked in the area for multiple hours Friday night.

Witnesses are asked to call VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.