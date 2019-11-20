VANCOUVER - A man has died after being struck by a train in a rural area of Surrey Wednesday night.

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Mel Wong told CTV News Vancouver the call came in around 7:20 p.m., with a report of a man hit by a train near the intersection of 184 Street and 53 Avenue.

Ambulance crews were already on scene when police arrived, Wong said.

He added 184 Street was closed between 54 Avenue and the 5000 block as police investigated the situation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and witnesses are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.